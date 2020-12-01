Advertisement

Stevens Point seeking nominees for holiday decoration contest

Decorated home at 124 Indiana Ave. N., Dec. 1, 2020
Decorated home at 124 Indiana Ave. N., Dec. 1, 2020(City of Stevens Point)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is seeking the best-decorated homes for a Christmas lights display contest.

One of the entries includes this home at 1728 Willow Springs Drive in Stevens Point. The home features an elaborate light and music show.

The city has launched a map featuring submissions. Residents will then vote for their favorites. The top three vote-getters will receive a prize.

Submit photos and/or a short video of your display to photos@stevenspoint.com.

Click here to view all the displays and vote for your favorites

