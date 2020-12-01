State records 107 more COVID deaths, however, daily average is declining

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 107 deaths were recorded Tuesday. The latest report shows 3,420 have died due to COVID-19 complications.

It’s the highest one-day death total. However, the state’s 7-day daily average of deaths has continued to drop since its peak Nov. 24 -- 55 deaths. Tuesday, the daily average was 44. The newest report still isn’t great news as the daily average on Nov. 1 was 38 deaths.

The stated add 4,078 new positive cases. That means there are now 68,406 active cases.

Two-hundred-and-seventy-seven more people were hospitalized statewide. In the north central region, which includes the counties of Iron, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Clark, Wood and Portage, hospitalizations are showing some improvement. In the north central region on Nov. 16 there were 255 hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Nov. 30, (Dec. 1 numbers are not yet available) 179 were hospitalized.

As of Dec. 1 there were seven patients at the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.