Advertisement

Starbucks offers free coffee to front-line workers this December

The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for...
The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for Canada.(Source: CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starbucks is offering front-line workers free coffee for the entire month of December to show their appreciation for the work that they do.

The company explained that any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive a free tall hot or iced coffee.

Front-line workers include doctors, police officers, mental health workers, and more. Customers can redeem their free cup of coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

The company has also donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for these workers. Starbucks noted that they plan to surprise 50,000 workers with care packages and Starbucks gift cards during the holidays.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death of Junction City man under investigation
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
Sawmill Adventure park trampoline park (2018) FILE
Sawmill Adventure Park volunteers to temporarily close
December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots

Latest News

(Source: UW Health)
UW Health recognizes World AIDS Day with week of virtual events
Girl with dog
Marathon County Public Library, Humane Society of Marathon County to discuss pet adoption during free virtual talk
Public input sought on WIS 13 project in Colby, Abbotsford
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his...
49 AGs Urge Congress to Pass Extension for CARES Act Funding as Pandemic Impacts Economy
USPS Operation Santa is celebrating its 108th year in 2020 and is opening up for nationwide...
For the first time in 100 years, Operation Santa is Nationwide