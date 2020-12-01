Starbucks offers free coffee to front-line workers this December

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starbucks is offering front-line workers free coffee for the entire month of December to show their appreciation for the work that they do.

The company explained that any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive a free tall hot or iced coffee.

Front-line workers include doctors, police officers, mental health workers, and more. Customers can redeem their free cup of coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

The company has also donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for these workers. Starbucks noted that they plan to surprise 50,000 workers with care packages and Starbucks gift cards during the holidays.

