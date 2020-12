GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Corey Linsley will miss 3-6 weeks with a sprained MCL that he suffered on Sunday against the Bears in the first quarter.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins subbed in for Linsley at center after the injury. Jon Runyan took over for Jenkins at guard.

