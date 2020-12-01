Advertisement

Post-travel COVID-19 recommendations, wait 5-7 days to get a test if asymptomatic

By Emily Davies
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year more than 9 million people went through TSA checkpoints between the Friday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving, a 40% decrease from 2019 with more than 23 million flyers. This, of course, does not account for people who drove to visit friends or family for the holiday.

As people get back from travel, though the CDC recommended against people traveling unless necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some steps to follow post-travel to help contain any spread that may have happened during the gathering or traveling experiences.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people who traveled or gathered to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. For those showing symptoms, Marathon County Health Department’s public information officer, Judy Burrows, said do not wait, get tested as soon as possible.

For people who are not showing symptoms, but want to ensure they did not contract COVID-19, Burrows said it is best to wait about five to seven days after exposure. If you get a test too soon, the amount of potential virus in your body could be too low to detect in a test.

She emphasized, a negative result “doesn’t get you out of quarantine early.” The virus can still intubate and show up later in that two week period.

DHS sent a health alert to health care providers Monday updating its testing guidelines for health care workers who are quarantined. In that guidance, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, state new CDC data related to the sensitivity of the rapid antigen tests may be unacceptably low when used for screening asymptomatic people at about 41.2% sensitivity for the Quidel Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay rapid test. It was about 80% sensitive for people who had symptoms.

For non-health care workers, Westergaard recommended those who use a rapid antigen test and do not have symptoms should take the rapid test twice if the first test comes back positive to lower the likelihood of false-positive results. For the same group who are showing symptoms, he recommends taking the rapid test twice if the test comes back negative to lower the likelihood of false-negative results.

The molecular diagnostic test is more accurate and is recommended for people to get if available, but Westergaard stated the rapid tests when used with a two-test strategy is still supported by DHS.

To learn more about the different types of COVID-19 testing click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman, 55, dies in UTV vs. semi crash
Crash
Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic