Advertisement

Marathon Co. Humane Society offering informational session

Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)
Humane Society of Marathon County on May 19, 2020 (WSAW photo)(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adopting a pet looks a little different during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, December 15, the Humane Society of Marathon County will hold a virtual session, discussing how they’ve adapted in these times and what services they offer.

The session is free to the public and no registration required.

For more information, please call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10327. To access the talk at the aforementioned date and time, visit https://cutt.ly/Yhlevzn.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death of Junction City man under investigation
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
Sawmill Adventure park trampoline park (2018) FILE
Sawmill Adventure Park volunteers to temporarily close
December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots

Latest News

(Source: UW Health)
UW Health recognizes World AIDS Day with week of virtual events
Girl with dog
Marathon County Public Library, Humane Society of Marathon County to discuss pet adoption during free virtual talk
Public input sought on WIS 13 project in Colby, Abbotsford
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his...
49 AGs Urge Congress to Pass Extension for CARES Act Funding as Pandemic Impacts Economy
USPS Operation Santa is celebrating its 108th year in 2020 and is opening up for nationwide...
For the first time in 100 years, Operation Santa is Nationwide