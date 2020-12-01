Marathon Co. Humane Society offering informational session

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adopting a pet looks a little different during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, December 15, the Humane Society of Marathon County will hold a virtual session, discussing how they’ve adapted in these times and what services they offer.

The session is free to the public and no registration required.

For more information, please call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10327. To access the talk at the aforementioned date and time, visit https://cutt.ly/Yhlevzn.

