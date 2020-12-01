Advertisement

Madison named best place in America to retire

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison has been named the best place to retire in America by Money.com for its affordability, recreational activities and natural beauty.

According to Money the city’s median home price is $292,200, one of the lowest of all 10 cities ranked.

In a normal year, people aged 60 and older can audit UW-Madison courses for free, take a stroll at the Arboretum or Lakeshore Nature Preserve and enjoy the bustling restaurant and events scene, Money explains.

These many attractions, combined with 38 retirement communities throughout Madison, make Wisconsin’s capital city the best place to retire, Money says.

Further, Money says the state’s sales tax is around five percent, among the lowest in the country, and property tax breaks are provided to older residents.

When creating the list, more weight was put on pleasantness (weather, convenience, community of people over the age of 50, walkability, etc.), health care, cost of living and the housing market, Money explains.

The team also reported that climate and cost of living are two areas retirees are looking at when considering their retirement destinations.

The full ranking is as follows:

  1. Madison, WI
  2. Largo, FL
  3. Lower Merion, PA
  4. Franklin, TN
  5. Boise, ID
  6. Lakewood, CO
  7. Asheville, NC
  8. Bridgewater, NJ
  9. Roseville, CA
  10. Santa Fe, NM

