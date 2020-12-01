Gifts that give back

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The season of giving is just around the corner, and in a year like no other, charitable giving feels more important than ever before. This holiday, consider incorporating giving back into your gifting plans.

On Tuesday, consumer expert Justine Santaniello joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details on a new way for people to give back to causes they care about with Giving Good Cards. They’re a new line of gift cards that donate 3% of the card’s loaded value back to the charitable organization listed on the card, including Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity International, Make-A-Wish, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Wounded Warrior Project. Each card features multiple stores, restaurants and entertainment venues where the funds can be redeemed. These gift cards are considered a win-win this holiday, providing a both a great giving and gifting solution.

She also offered consumer-friendly tips on other easy ways to give back this holiday season, including:

Keep a few little gifts at home ready to go for someone not on your traditional list…. mailmen, garbage men, & children’s teachers.

Keep extra goodies and gifts on hand if someone comes by unexpectedly for a visit or your invited to a last minute get together.

Get in the generous holiday spirit! Consider increasing the amount you tip dining, delivery and service workers, especially as they work through the pandemic.

Get help wrapping while giving back! For a nominal donation to a charitable cause, some stores or mall kiosks will wrap your gifts for you.

Clean out your toy box. Make room for new gifts while also encouraging your children to choose used items in good condition to donate this holiday season

For more information, visit: https://www.giftcards.com/giving-good

