First Alert Weather: Sunny skies take over

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The skies cleared out overnight, and that helped to drop our temperatures significantly overnight. We are starting our Tuesday morning in the single digits and low to mid teens. This is pretty close to average, but also chillier than yesterday morning. Thankfully, the winds will only remain around 5mph for today, so winds should not be an issue.

Plentiful sunshine today will help to jump temperatures into the low to mid 30s this afternoon. We are also stuck in a dry pattern, so over the next 7 days or so, we look to stay dry for most, if not all of us.

This calm pattern also brings warmer than average temperatures to the area. With average highs only in the low 30s, above average now just means mid to upper 30s and low 40s. That is exactly what we have in store right now over the next week or so.

Enjoy the beautiful, but chilly weather this week!

