Eat Street app gives local restaurants a boost

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Restaurants struggling during the pandemic are finding new ways to bring in extra cash in order to survive.

Ciao restaurant in Wausau introduced their virtual ghost restaurant called “Hot off the Press” available on the EatStreet app, it’s their goal to make up lost expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean dining is down by at least 80%, dining out,” Executive Staff Owner of Ciao and Hot off the Press Adam Jamgochian said.

Since Jamgochian had to close his dining room at the start of the pandemic, business has been a drag.

“In-house dining has diminished severely. After restaurants were shut down, we had almost two months of down time where it was strictly curbside and pick-up only,” Jamgochian said.

That’s why he decided to join other restaurants nationwide and launch “Hot off the Press,” Ciao’s exclusively online sandwich business through the EatStreet app.

“The ghost kitchen was just a way for us to try to reach more people and a different audience and also the audience we already had,” Jamgochian said.

Using it is simple, take out your smart phone, download and open the EatStreet app, then search for your favorite local restaurant. In a matter of time you’ll receive your order without having to leave your home, keeping you and everyone else safe.

And Ciao isn’t the only local restaurant with a virtual platform, the Great Dane Pub also has benefited.

Their ghost restaurant is known as “Midcoast Wings,” and Manager Josh Bird said EatStreet has been a blessing in disguise.

“It’s been a good thing for us,” Bird said. “Having a resource to be able to still help the customers that aren’t necessarily comfortable coming out amongst a pandemic I think is a great thing.”

This tool to fight against COVID may have a place post pandemic after all as people get more comfortable with online deliveries and as it becomes more convenient.

“Resources like these different apps coming out and I can see it doing well for the future as well,” Bird said.

