Eagle’s Club in Wausau to offer free holiday meal, continue toy drive

A volunteer gives out a meal at the Eagles Club in Wausau, Wisconsin, on April 12, 2020. (WSAW)
A volunteer gives out a meal at the Eagles Club in Wausau, Wisconsin, on April 12, 2020. (WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eagle’s Club in Wausau will provide free holiday meals to those in need on Dec. 12. Meals are available by drive-up or delivery.

Dinner will be ham, mashed potato and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and a cookie. People can order a maximum of four meals. Meals are available Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal is in conjunction with their Annual Toys for Tots event. A new unopened toy or monetary donation is appreciated but not required.

Free delivery is offered by Shorty’s Transport Service. People that would like delivery must sign-up. CLICK HERE to register. Delivery is able in Wausau, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Schofield, Weston and Rothschild. The deadline to sign up for delivery is 5 p.m. on Thursday the Dec. 10.  If the link is removed before then, they have reached their max capacity for delivery.

Organizers say they are planning to deliver 1,000 meals and distribute 1,000 through drive-up.

Guests that do drive-up can go to the Eagle’s Club. They are located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

Posted by Wausau Eagles Aerie & Auxiliary #251 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

