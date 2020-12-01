Advertisement

Badgers rise to No. 4 in latest AP men’s basketball poll

Wisconsin’s 2-0 start bumped them from No, 7 in the nation to No.4, the program’s highest ranking since finishing as No. 3 in the 2014-2015 season.
By George Balekji
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Behind a 2-0 start to the season, the Wisconsin Badgers have risen to No. 4 in the Associated Press’ latest top-25 men’s basketball poll.

The ranking is the Badgers highest since finishing as No. 3 in the nation in the 2014-2015 season’s final poll after the Badgers finished as the national runner-up.

The Badgers head coach at the time was Bo Ryan in his final full season at the helm for Wisconsin. UW’s next opponent, UW-Green Bay is led by Bo’s son, Will as the (2-0) Badgers will host the (0-1) Phoenix on Tuesday for a 4 P.M. tip.

“Once the ball goes up really I really don’t care or pay attention to who’s on the other sideline. It’s really focused about the players. He’s (Will) not going to shoot any shots. I’m not gonna play any defense and vice versa so it’s really about his players and our players.” current head coach Greg Gard shared about facing Will who’s he’s known since he was a toddler.

“I’ve watched other schools at other states shy away from these type of games because they don’t want to put themselves in position but I think anytime you can’t have any fear of competition so you know that, ‘hey’ you gotta compete and you can see Will is trying to implement some good things and some solid things.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death of Junction City man under investigation
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
Sawmill Adventure park trampoline park (2018) FILE
Sawmill Adventure Park volunteers to temporarily close
The display is said to have almost three million lights, according to volunteers.
Holiday Lights Displays in Wisconsin
Marathon County Health Officer thanks public for decline in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
REPORT: Packers center Cory Linsley to miss 3-6 weeks with sprained MCL
Tavon Austin reportedly signed with the Packers.
REPORT: Packers sign veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast episode 10: A season like no other
Packers Week 14 game against the Lions flexed to 3:25 p.m.