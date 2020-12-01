Aspirus opens new clinic in downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus has opened a new primary care clinic in Marshfield. It’s located at 146 N. Central Ave. in Founder’s Square.

The 2,500 square-foot clinic will initially include four exam rooms. Laura Burns, PA-C, and Katelyn Frankwick, PA-C, natives of Mosinee and Auburndale, respectively, will provide care at the new location.

“We have a growing number of patients who travel from the Marshfield area to seek care at Aspirus locations,” stated Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “By establishing a clinic in Marshfield, we can offer additional access to primary care services in another community within our expanding service area and eliminate the need to travel for those who are seeking our care.”

The clinic opened on Dec. 1.

