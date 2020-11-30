Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast episode 10: A season like no other

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In what was truly a season like no other, the WSAW sports team of Reece Van Haaften, Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld recap just how chaotic this season was.

You see the show on television, but we take you into what goes in behind the scenes to make the Hilight Zone what it is.

We talk about the time crunch we work on, how we kept up with the many cancellations and scheduling seasons and how bittersweet the end of this season is.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

