Wood County Health Department looking for input on COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is asking residents for their input as they prepare for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department has put together a survey to get residents’ views on vaccines. The results will help them anticipate the resources necessary to prepare for COVID-19 vaccination clinics and develop community education and outreach materials.
The survey can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.