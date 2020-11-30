Advertisement

Wood County Health Department looking for input on COVID-19 vaccine

(MGN Images)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is asking residents for their input as they prepare for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department has put together a survey to get residents’ views on vaccines. The results will help them anticipate the resources necessary to prepare for COVID-19 vaccination clinics and develop community education and outreach materials.

The survey can be found here.

