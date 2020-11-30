Woman, 26, shot by hunter in Waushara County

TOWN OF COLOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff said one person was injured in a hunting accident Nov. 26 in Coloma.

According to a news release, around 4:45 p.m. dispatch received a call reporting someone had been shot in a near the intersection of Czech Ave and 7th Court in the Town of Coloma

A 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The DNR’s incident log states, the shooter shot at what he thought was a deer and struck the victim in the leg. Investigators said the victim, and the 51-year-old man that shot the woman are not from the area.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.

There have been 17 hunting accidents reported in Wisconsin since April.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.