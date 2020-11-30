The Better Business Bureau urges Cyber Monday shoppers to look out for scammers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Better Business Bureau expects more than 122 million people to get their holiday shopping done online for Cyber Monday this year.

With cybersecurity proving to be a big issue for 2020, they hope shoppers will be weary with each click and watch out for scams.

Today Tiffany Schultz with the BBB said new scammers and scamming websites pop up every minute, luring in their prey with websites that mimic the real thing, and products that say they are one thing and arrive as another.

“Really doing your research if you see an ad on Facebook or Instagram or Google, something that you have to have. Scammers like to lure their victims from those websites, so be very wary. When you are clicking on an ad that takes you to another website, because fake websites come down as fast as they go up,” Schultz said.

When shopping online Schultz recommends you do some double-checking.

The first thing to check is if you are on a real website. Oftentimes scammers will create websites with names similar to some of the big sellers but with a ‘z’ instead of the ‘s’ in their URL to trick patrons.

Schultz also said to look out for typos on the website itself, and make sure it’s secure by checking for an ‘HTTPS’ in the URL.

For more tips check the BBB website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.