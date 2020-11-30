Advertisement

Staying safe and connecting with your neighbors during the season of giving

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 has changed the way we interact and has separated us from family, friends and neighbors. As we gear up for the holiday season during a pandemic, many are wondering how we can safely engage with our community, including helping our neighbors in need, participating in charitable giving and connecting with loved ones.

During this season of giving, it’s important to not only to stay healthy, but to help keep your neighborhood safe, and stay connected with those around you. That includes looking out for your neighbors, getting involved in your community and staying informed of important local information and resources.

On Monday, Crystal Cruz, host of Ring’s Neighborhood Stories, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share ways to connect with loved ones, stay safe and give back to your community. In this segment, Crystal discussed some of the most dramatic real-life events captured on camera, from heartwarming family scenes to  mischievous moments caught in the act. She also shared details about the Neighbors app, a free app by Ring designed to help residents connect and share important safety information with each other and local public safety agencies, like local police and fire departments. The app also has COVID-19 and community resources features to provide users with easy access to COVID-19 information, testing center locations, status of active cases, mental health services and more.

For more information please visit: www.Ring.com/Neighbors

