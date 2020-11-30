Advertisement

Share Your Holidays begins with some changes due to pandemic

Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18th Annual Share Your Holidays is underway. This year we’re within striking distance of surpassing the $1 million cumulative donation mark. Since its inception, we’ve raised over $812,000.

Because of our generous sponsors, we have $70,000 in matching dollars. That means every dollar you give is doubled. That’s possible because of grants from The BA and Esther Greenheck Foundation, the MacDonald Foundation, the Miller-Halverson Family, the Dudley Foundation and Incredible Bank.

Your monetary donations will be split between The Neighbors’ Place and Salvation Army in Wausau.

As you can imagine, the COVID-19 is causing this year’s campaign to look a little different. We will not be collecting any food.

You can make donations online through Incredible Bank. CLICK HERE to donate. Or drop off donations in person or via the drive-thru at any Incredible Bank location in the Wausau area.

Share Your Holidays ends Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman, 55, dies in UTV vs. semi crash
Crash
Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

Joyful noise for healthcare workers
Wausau residents making a “joyful noise” for local healthcare workers
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services
The First Presbyterian Church in Wausau celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday by making and...
First Presbyterian Church delivers 700 Thanksgiving meals
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
Granite Peak opens for 2020 season