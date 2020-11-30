Share Your Holidays begins with some changes due to pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18th Annual Share Your Holidays is underway. This year we’re within striking distance of surpassing the $1 million cumulative donation mark. Since its inception, we’ve raised over $812,000.

Because of our generous sponsors, we have $70,000 in matching dollars. That means every dollar you give is doubled. That’s possible because of grants from The BA and Esther Greenheck Foundation, the MacDonald Foundation, the Miller-Halverson Family, the Dudley Foundation and Incredible Bank.

Your monetary donations will be split between The Neighbors’ Place and Salvation Army in Wausau.

As you can imagine, the COVID-19 is causing this year’s campaign to look a little different. We will not be collecting any food.

You can make donations online through Incredible Bank. CLICK HERE to donate. Or drop off donations in person or via the drive-thru at any Incredible Bank location in the Wausau area.

Share Your Holidays ends Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.