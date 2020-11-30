Advertisement

Sawmill Adventure Park volunteers to temporarily close

Sawmill Adventure park trampoline park (2018) FILE
Sawmill Adventure park trampoline park (2018) FILE(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild announced Monday they have made the choice to close temporarily.

“... we also feel we are not doing our part to stop the spread,” the message read in part.

The owners say they’ll reopen when it is safe to do so.

Sawmill Adventure Park is a trampoline park. It’s located behind the Marcus Theater at Cedar Creek, located at 608 Creske Ave. in Rothschild.

Posted by Sawmill Adventure Park on Monday, November 30, 2020

