Residents in Lincoln County urged to complete broadband survey

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in Lincoln County are encouraged to participate in a survey regarding broadband access.

Lincoln County with assistance from UW-Madison Extension Lincoln County launched the survey. Each household in Lincoln County’s unincorporated areas will receive a postcard inviting them to respond to the survey.

“This information is necessary to understand the location and quality of broadband in Lincoln County and where there are gaps in access,” stated Community Development Educator Melinda Osterberg. Survey data will be used to generate a report for community stakeholders, elected officials, and internet service providers that broadly describes current broadband access in Lincoln County.

The survey will take between 15-20 minutes to complete and contains a variety of questions related to how the household is currently accessing the internet and what their broadband needs are.

To take the survey, visit: https://go.wisc.edu/59rt4s

Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Extension Office located at the Lincoln County Service Center (801 N. Sales Street, Merrill, WI 54452), 24 hours a day at the Tomahawk Area Chamber of Commerce (208 N. 4th Street, Tomahawk, WI 54487), and at the Tomahawk Public Library (200 W. Lincoln Avenue Tomahawk, WI 54487).

