REPORT: Packers sign veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin reportedly signed with the Packers.
Tavon Austin reportedly signed with the Packers.(Paul Sancya | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin and Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur crossed paths when both of them were with the Rams in 2017.

Austin spent five years in St. Louis/Los Angeles before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 30-year-old racked up 215 catches for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns over seven years.

