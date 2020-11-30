Packers return to peak form, blast Bears 41-25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers made a statement scoring six touchdowns against the Bears as Green Bay blasts Chicago 41-25.

The Packers’ first drive of the game was a thing of beauty. Green Bay marched 75-yards over 14 plays capped by Aaron Rodgers using his time in the pocket to hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard touchdown. That would be Adams’ 500 career reception. Adams is just the fifth receiver to reach that feat in Packers’ history.

The Bears’ first drive of the game would peak when David Montgomery took a hand-off 57-yards. Chicago would settle for a Cario Santos’ 27-yard field goal.

Green Bay’s offense continued to slice up the Bears’ defense. Rodgers ended the drive by slinging the rock to Marcedes Lewis for a 5-yard touchdown. That was Lewis’ third touchdown of the season and 400th career reception.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur preaches winning the turnover battle. Green Bay forced the first turnover of the game when Darnell Savage flew under a Mitchell Trubisky throw for the interception. That was Savage’s first pick of the year.

The Packers took advantage of the turnover. Rodgers diced up the Bears’ defense. He whipped it to Allen Lazard for the two-yard touchdown. Lazard’s first touchdown since coming back from his core muscle injury.

The Packers’ defense wasn’t done. Za’Darius Smith wrapped up Trubisky and punched the ball out. Preston Smith picked it up and took it 14-yards to the house. The Packers were dominating up 27-3.

The Bears pulled within 17 with 19 seconds left in the first half. Trubisky flipped a one-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson. Robinson’s fourth touchdown reception of the year.

Rodgers wrapped up an impressive first half completing 15/18 for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Jones rushed for 50 yards on nine carries. Adams continued to impress with five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Lazard tallied four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Both offenses were slow to start the second half, but the Packers’ defense came out firing. Savage grabbed his second interception of the game. Rodgers capitalized. He heaved it 39-yards to Robert Tonyan. Tonyan’s seventh touchdown reception of the year.

The Packers continued to pour it on the Bears. Jamaal Williams burst 13-yards up the middle. Green Bay jumped ahead 41-10.

Trubisky found Robinson again for a six-yard touchdown. Chicago trailed 41-17.

The Bears continued chipping away at the large lead. Trubisky hit David Montgomery for the three-yard touchdown. That cut the Packers lead to 41-25.

Rodgers finished the game 21/29 for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Aaron Jones rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries. Robert Tonyan caught five balls for 67 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams tallied six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

