Marathon County Health Officer thanks public for decline in COVID-19 cases

(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Health Officer Joan Theurer is thanking the public for doing their part to help bring down the county average COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Theurer writes:

In the past two weeks the number cases of COVID-19 have dropped from a peak of averaging 186 cases/per day down to 108/cases per day. What is the decline due to? It is a result of you and others stopping the spread by …

- Changing daily habits - staying home more, wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands.

- Staying home when sick - getting tested for COVID-19, isolating and informing close contacts to quarantine.

The recent drop in cases demonstrates the choices we make every day makes a big difference. While the drop in cases is noteworthy, the number of cases are still too high to have confidence that we can keep school doors and business open, to enable health care workers to care for those in need, and to avoid family members and friends attending funerals for a loved one.

We need to stick to the plan to get the number of new daily cases down further. Tired? Weary? You bet, so what keeps me and others committed to continue to care is knowing “you can stop the spread, together we stop the spread”. Best, Joan

As of Monday, the county had a total of 9,702 COVID-19 cases to date, with 6,514 recovered cases. There have been 123 deaths.

