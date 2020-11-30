Holiday Lights Displays in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival Of Lights, Caledonia
Where: Jellystone Park Campground & Resort in Caledonia, 8425 HWY 38
When: Open Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. until Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day.
Cost: General admission is $25. There is a discount for first responders and a carload price.
Experience the magic at the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, Southeastern Wisconsin’s biggest & brightest drive-thru light show! Wind your way through over 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path, all from the comfort of your own car.
Lakeside Light Show, Fond du Lac
Where: Lakeside Park, North Main Street.
When: Open 5-11 p.m. until Jan. 1
Cost: Free
Tune your car radio to 87.9 FM to listen to the music. The trees will dance to 8 songs (about 20 minutes), followed by a short intermission, and then the show repeats.
WPS Garden of Lights, Green Bay
Where: Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd.
When: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, until Dec. 20. Additional Dates: Saturday, Dec. 26–Wednesday, Dec. 30, Friday, Jan.1 & Saturday, Jan. 2 from 4:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary
There is limited seating on the horse–drawn wagon rides with very limited availability each night. Up to 10 guests per wagon (grouped by household) are allowed maximum. Face coverings are required while on the wagon. Guests will walk the upper level light show and head down the hill to the horse-drawn wagon which covers the lower level mulch portion of the light show. Wagons are first come, first served when you arrive during your entrance time. Tickets for the horse-drawn wagon ride must be purchased in advanced. Walking tickets cannot be upgraded at the door.
Winter Wonders, Hales Corners
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive
When: 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 3.
Cost: $25: Carload - Up to legal capacity Car, Van, Mini Van, Pick-up, SUV.
This spectacular drive-through holiday lights display is back for its second year! The show has been re-imagined by theatrical lighting designer “Laser Bob” Mullins and his talented team. Enjoy a variety of dramatic lighting techniques and new displays throughout the forests and fields of the Boerner Arboretum and Whitnall Park.
Rotary Lights, La Crosse
Where: 410 Veteran Memorial Drive, La Crosse
When: The park opens at 5 p.m. daily and gates will close after the last car in line at 10 p.m. with the following exceptions: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 5-9 p.m. New Year’s eve - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted
In 2020 you will be able to drive, walk, or take a carriage ride through the park. The display features 3 million lights.
Holiday Fantasy in Lights, Madison
Where: Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct
When: 4:30-10 p.m. daily until Jan. 3
Cost: Free
Rotary Winter Wonderland, Marshfield
Where: Wildwood Zoo, 608 W. 17th St.
When: Open 5-9 p.m. daily. Until Dec. 31.
Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted
Rotary Winter Wonderland has more than 1,000,000 lights and dozens of additional displays. Rotary Winter Wonderland has provided over 650,000 food items to food pantries in Marshfield and the surrounding area.
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, Milwaukee
Where: Downtown Milwaukee
When: Open at dusk until Jan. 1
Cost: Free
For 22 seasons, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival has made spirits bright with its animated sculptures, interactive displays, and twinkling street décor. This festive backdrop will continue to deliver oohs and aahs in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Take a stroll or a drive and experience the brilliance of more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.
Celebration of Lights, Oshkosh
Where: Menominee Park, 520 Pratt Trail, Oshkosh
When: Open 5:30-9 p.m. daily. Until Jan. 2
Cost: General Admission per carload is $10 with $1 off for a non-perishable in-date food donation.
Plan to navigate a mile of lights, wave to Santa, drop off your Christmas list, and enjoy the redesigned digital show at the end. To limit contact, only credit/debit cards will be accepted.
Lights of the Northwoods, Rhinelander
Where: Hodag Park, 509 Hodag Park Dr.
When: Dec 11-13, and Dec. 18-20 from 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted
Join us for our 4th year of lighting up Hodag Park! There will not have indoor activities at the pavilion this year due to Covid-19.
Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour, Somerset
Where: 710 Spring St, Somerset
When: Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 2
Cost: Adults $12, Kids 4-12 $10, 3 and under free
Sam’s Christmas Village is located on 40+ acres. The open-air environment allows everyone to social distance and still experience something amazing during 2020. If guests are hesitant on visiting due to COVID, there are designated drive-through nights every Monday and Tuesday. Learn More
Making Spirits Bright, Sheboygan
Where: Evergreen Park, 3030 Calumet Drive
When: Open daily 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 24.
Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted
A drive-through holiday lights display choreographed to music. Vehicles of all shapes/sizes can drive the 1.2-mile route.
Enchantment in the Park, West Bend
Where: Regner Park 800 N. Main Street, West Bend
When: Nov. 27 -Dec. 24, 5-9 p.m. Open Daily
Cost: Suggested $10 donation
Horse-and-Carriage Rides: Rides are available for all ages and are first-come, first-serve. The carriage holds up to 15 people and costs $5 a person for anyone 16 and older. Children 15 and younger are free.
