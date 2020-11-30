Holiday Lights Displays in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival Of Lights , Caledonia

Where: Jellystone Park Campground & Resort in Caledonia, 8425 HWY 38

When: Open Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. until Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day.

Cost: General admission is $25. There is a discount for first responders and a carload price.

Experience the magic at the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, Southeastern Wisconsin’s biggest & brightest drive-thru light show! Wind your way through over 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path, all from the comfort of your own car.

Lakeside Light Show, Fond du Lac

Where: Lakeside Park, North Main Street.

When: Open 5-11 p.m. until Jan. 1

Cost: Free

Tune your car radio to 87.9 FM to listen to the music. The trees will dance to 8 songs (about 20 minutes), followed by a short intermission, and then the show repeats.

WPS Garden of Lights, Green Bay

Where: Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd.

When: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, until Dec. 20. Additional Dates: Saturday, Dec. 26–Wednesday, Dec. 30, Friday, Jan.1 & Saturday, Jan. 2 from 4:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary

There is limited seating on the horse–drawn wagon rides with very limited availability each night. Up to 10 guests per wagon (grouped by household) are allowed maximum. Face coverings are required while on the wagon. Guests will walk the upper level light show and head down the hill to the horse-drawn wagon which covers the lower level mulch portion of the light show. Wagons are first come, first served when you arrive during your entrance time. Tickets for the horse-drawn wagon ride must be purchased in advanced. Walking tickets cannot be upgraded at the door.

Winter Wonders , Hales Corners

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive

When: 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 3.

Cost: $25: Carload - Up to legal capacity Car, Van, Mini Van, Pick-up, SUV.

This spectacular drive-through holiday lights display is back for its second year! The show has been re-imagined by theatrical lighting designer “Laser Bob” Mullins and his talented team. Enjoy a variety of dramatic lighting techniques and new displays throughout the forests and fields of the Boerner Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

Rotary Lights , La Crosse

Where: 410 Veteran Memorial Drive, La Crosse

When: The park opens at 5 p.m. daily and gates will close after the last car in line at 10 p.m. with the following exceptions: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 5-9 p.m. New Year’s eve - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted

In 2020 you will be able to drive, walk, or take a carriage ride through the park. The display features 3 million lights.

Where: Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct

When: 4:30-10 p.m. daily until Jan. 3

Cost: Free

Rotary Winter Wonderland , Marshfield

Where: Wildwood Zoo, 608 W. 17th St.

When: Open 5-9 p.m. daily. Until Dec. 31.

Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted

Rotary Winter Wonderland has more than 1,000,000 lights and dozens of additional displays. Rotary Winter Wonderland has provided over 650,000 food items to food pantries in Marshfield and the surrounding area.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival , Milwaukee

Where: Downtown Milwaukee

When: Open at dusk until Jan. 1

Cost: Free

For 22 seasons, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival has made spirits bright with its animated sculptures, interactive displays, and twinkling street décor. This festive backdrop will continue to deliver oohs and aahs in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Take a stroll or a drive and experience the brilliance of more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.

Celebration of Lights , Oshkosh

Where: Menominee Park, 520 Pratt Trail, Oshkosh

When: Open 5:30-9 p.m. daily. Until Jan. 2

Cost: General Admission per carload is $10 with $1 off for a non-perishable in-date food donation.

Plan to navigate a mile of lights, wave to Santa, drop off your Christmas list, and enjoy the redesigned digital show at the end. To limit contact, only credit/debit cards will be accepted.

Where: Hodag Park, 509 Hodag Park Dr.

When: Dec 11-13, and Dec. 18-20 from 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted

Join us for our 4th year of lighting up Hodag Park! There will not have indoor activities at the pavilion this year due to Covid-19.

Where: 710 Spring St, Somerset

When: Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 2

Cost: Adults $12, Kids 4-12 $10, 3 and under free

Sam’s Christmas Village is located on 40+ acres. The open-air environment allows everyone to social distance and still experience something amazing during 2020. If guests are hesitant on visiting due to COVID, there are designated drive-through nights every Monday and Tuesday. Learn More

Making Spirits Bright , Sheboygan

Where: Evergreen Park, 3030 Calumet Drive

When: Open daily 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 24.

Cost: Free; cash and non-perishable food donations accepted

A drive-through holiday lights display choreographed to music. Vehicles of all shapes/sizes can drive the 1.2-mile route.

Where: Regner Park 800 N. Main Street, West Bend

When: Nov. 27 -Dec. 24, 5-9 p.m. Open Daily

Cost: Suggested $10 donation

Horse-and-Carriage Rides: Rides are available for all ages and are first-come, first-serve. The carriage holds up to 15 people and costs $5 a person for anyone 16 and older. Children 15 and younger are free.

