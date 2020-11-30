Giving Tuesday: How to help people during COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Record-breaking wildfires, back-to-back hurricanes and the toll of the ongoing pandemic have made 2020 one of the most devastating years for disasters. While claiming lives and property, disasters have also upended the everyday lives of tens of thousands of people. According to the American Red Cross, people fleeing disasters have spent more time in emergency lodgings than any other year over the past decade.

For Giving Tuesday, the Red Cross is asking the American public to help families dealing with emergencies today and in the future by donating at redcross.org/gift on December 1.

People can also support patients in need by giving the gift of life. The holidays are already a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. However, the impact of the pandemic nearly tripled blood drive cancellations this year, making it even more challenging. The urgency to take care of one another has never been more evident as the need for blood remains constant for the care of accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org

On Monday, Elizabeth Penniman, American Red Cross vice president and spokesperson, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details about how to support people in need this Giving Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.