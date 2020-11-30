Advertisement

Giving Tuesday: How to help people during COVID-19

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Record-breaking wildfires, back-to-back hurricanes and the toll of the ongoing pandemic have made 2020 one of the most devastating years for disasters. While claiming lives and property, disasters have also upended the everyday lives of tens of thousands of people. According to the American Red Cross, people fleeing disasters have spent more time in emergency lodgings than any other year over the past decade.

For Giving Tuesday, the Red Cross is asking the American public to help families dealing with emergencies today and in the future by donating at redcross.org/gift on December 1.

People can also support patients in need by giving the gift of life. The holidays are already a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. However, the impact of the pandemic nearly tripled blood drive cancellations this year, making it even more challenging. The urgency to take care of one another has never been more evident as the need for blood remains constant for the care of accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org

On Monday, Elizabeth Penniman, American Red Cross vice president and spokesperson, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details about how to support people in need this Giving Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman, 55, dies in UTV vs. semi crash
Crash
Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash
7-year-old Jericho Manske pictured with his 21 point buck (courtesy: Eric Manske)
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

Monday’s COVID-19 update sees few new cases and few tests
Wausau restaurant adds online sandwich offerings to drum up business during pandemic
Wausau restaurant adds online sandwich offerings to drum up business during pandemic
Health officials recommend monitoring for symptoms, getting tested for COVID-19 if you traveled...
Health officials recommend monitoring for symptoms, getting tested for COVID-19 if you traveled over holiday
Many people taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals creates a wave of packages to arrive this...
Wausau Police, BBB advise consumers on avoiding porch pirates after shopping cyber Monday
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers certifies 2020 election results