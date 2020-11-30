First Alert Weather: A calm and warmer than average week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures remain cooler than average today. Starting tomorrow, we jump above average, and we look to stay there for the rest of the work week.

Temps start out this morning in the low to mid 20s and by this afternoon, we are only looking at the upper 20s and low 30s for most. The average high temperature continues to fall, and today, the average is only 32 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will also take over for much of this week, but this morning we are starting out with plentiful cloud cover. Most areas will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with more cloud cover in our northern region. We may also see a few flurries here and there, especially up north as well. The light flurries should not be enough to cause slippery conditions, but if you do notice some on some roads in northern areas, take it slow.

Overall, we are in for a fantastic week with minimal, to no road condition issues expected.

