Death of Junction City man under investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff says a body was found Monday around noon in a ditch along West First Street.

The man’s name has not been released, but investigators said he is a 49-year-old man from Junction City.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. Both agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

