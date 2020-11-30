7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. - (WLUK) – A young hunter from Marinette County recently shot a deer, and as you might imagine, it’s much larger than he is.

“For him to be able to shoot a animal that size, and everything else, it was just amazing,” Eric Manske said.

It happened on an Oconto County deer ranch.

“I didn’t really get a good shot at it, but I got it in the throat, then out the shoulder,” Manske’s son Jericho said.

“It’s always been one shot, he hasn’t ever taken more than that at an animal,” Eric added.

Perhaps because Jericho started practicing at a young age.

At five years old, Jericho Manske’s first two shots with his hunting rifle (courtesy: Eric Manske)

“I mean I had him shooting a BB gun at the target when he was probably one,” Eric added. “He shot a spike when he was five in Michigan and a six-pointer last year at six years old.”

Now at 7 years old, a 21 pointer.

“I stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder, [but] he does everything,” Eric explained to FOX 11.

“I just pulled the trigger and I was shooting from 50 yards,” Jericho said. “It ran 30 yards and it dropped.”

“For him to shoot something like that it’s just amazing,” Eric said. “Whether it’s on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement.”

The 21 pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount. The prize of a lifetime... at just seven years old.

As for the deer ranch, Jericho’s dad says it has about 200 deer, but he doesn’t believe there are many others like this one.

