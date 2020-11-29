Wisconsin has nearly 70K active COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,831 more Wisconsinites tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

DHS anticipated lower numbers this weekend due to the holiday but feared a surge later this week. The positive cases were the result of 9,511 tests processed. The percentage positive was 40%.

The state recorded another 22 deaths, bringing the overall total to 3,307. The death rate of all Wisconsin cases is .9%

Overall hospitalizations neared 17,000 as 117 more people were admitted.

The state reports there are nearly 70,000 active cases.

