Advertisement

Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash

Crash
Crash(Gray)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old man from Turtle Lake is dead after a UTV accident Saturday evening.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of County Trunk Highway T and 10th St.

The man was driving when he lost control of the vehicle. It rolled, and he was ejected from the UTV.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said from the preliminary investigation, they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman dies in UTV vs. Semi crash
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

Colder Monday with clouds to some sun and breezy. Snow showers wind down in the north.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Finding The Perfect Tree
Finding The Perfect Tree
The Myers spent just 15 minutes picking out their family Christmas tree.
Merrill Christmas tree farm sees high traffic, families make their tree choices
Peak wind gusts of 30 to nearly 40 mph on Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & cooler with snow showers north
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin has nearly 70K active COVID cases