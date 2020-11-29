Merrill Christmas tree farm sees high traffic, families make their tree choices

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest weekend of the year for Christmas tree farms, but this year has been busier than most for Smiling John’s Christmas Trees.

“This weekend has been great. We’ve seen a lot of families come out and search for their perfect tree,” said Lea Beckman, an employee and family member at Smiling Johns Christmas Trees.

For the Myers, it’s a family tradition. One important decision is made every year by one member.

“Every year we’ve taken out a name for our tree,” said the youngest in the family Dakota Myers.

Past names include “Down Goes Fraser.” Last year’s was “Tiny” for a curious reason.

“Because it was pretty big,” Myer said.

This year’s tree was buried in the back of the farm, and allowed the family to see many other trees.

“Pick tiny Tim, like that one,” Myer said pointing to a one foot tall tree.

“How about that one,” he said pointing to a 15 foot beast of a tree.

The size of tree they are looking for has a specific description.

“I hope it’s not too tall, and not too wide,” Myer said. He added he wanted it to be three feet taller than him.

As they moved into realistic options, the finalists became clear. A decision was made, with the name Twisty Top and a special thank you to the tree.

“Thank you tree for being this year’s Christmas Tree. This year’s been a rough year. And you are going to bring us some Christmas,” Myers said.

A reminder we all need, and the joy this tree brings to families.

Smiling Johns Christmas Trees say they plan to be open for a few more weekends, but that depends on how many trees they have and how busy they are.

