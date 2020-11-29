First Alert Weather: Breezy & cooler with snow showers north

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading to clouds today with the passage of a cold front. Snow showers are expected in parts of the Northwoods later this afternoon. Highs will be 15 to 20 degrees lower, peaking in the mid to upper 30s.

More clouds than sun today with snow showers developing in the north later in the day. (WSAW)

Most of the Northwoods will have little in the way of snowfall through Monday morning, while a few inches could fall in the snow belts of NW Vilas, Iron, and Ashland Counties. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with lake effect snow showers in the far north. Accumulations near and to the north of Highway 8 will be relatively minor, while in the lake effect snow belts of NW Vilas, Iron, and SE Ashland Counties could add up to a few inches. Chilly with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s. Monday starts with clouds, breaking for some sunshine as the day wears on. Lake effect snow showers will wind down in the north as the day goes along. It is going to be the chilliest day of the week with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.

While a significant storm system impacts Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio with snow from Monday into Tuesday, we will remain dry across the Badger State. Tuesday through the late week will feature a fair amount of sunshine with highs gradually rising from the mid 30s Tuesday, to the low 40s Wednesday, low to mid 40s Thursday, and mid 40s Friday into next weekend. With highs in the 40s, that is about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Chilly on Monday, then temps moderate as the week goes on. (WSAW)

Bottom line, enjoy the relatively mild and quiet weather conditions while they last into the first week of December. If history is any indicator, it will eventually be turning colder in this last month of the year, and there are probably going to be some winter storms to contend with as well.

