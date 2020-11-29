Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Breezy & cooler with snow showers north

Clouds will be more common with a much cooler afternoon
A cold front will slide through the area today.
A cold front will slide through the area today.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading to clouds today with the passage of a cold front. Snow showers are expected in parts of the Northwoods later this afternoon. Highs will be 15 to 20 degrees lower, peaking in the mid to upper 30s.

More clouds than sun today with snow showers developing in the north later in the day.
More clouds than sun today with snow showers developing in the north later in the day.(WSAW)
Most of the Northwoods will have little in the way of snowfall through Monday morning, while a...
Most of the Northwoods will have little in the way of snowfall through Monday morning, while a few inches could fall in the snow belts of NW Vilas, Iron, and Ashland Counties.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with lake effect snow showers in the far north. Accumulations near and to the north of Highway 8 will be relatively minor, while in the lake effect snow belts of NW Vilas, Iron, and SE Ashland Counties could add up to a few inches. Chilly with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s. Monday starts with clouds, breaking for some sunshine as the day wears on. Lake effect snow showers will wind down in the north as the day goes along. It is going to be the chilliest day of the week with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.

While a significant storm system impacts Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio with snow from Monday into Tuesday, we will remain dry across the Badger State. Tuesday through the late week will feature a fair amount of sunshine with highs gradually rising from the mid 30s Tuesday, to the low 40s Wednesday, low to mid 40s Thursday, and mid 40s Friday into next weekend. With highs in the 40s, that is about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Chilly on Monday, then temps moderate as the week goes on.
Chilly on Monday, then temps moderate as the week goes on.(WSAW)

Bottom line, enjoy the relatively mild and quiet weather conditions while they last into the first week of December. If history is any indicator, it will eventually be turning colder in this last month of the year, and there are probably going to be some winter storms to contend with as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman dies in UTV vs. Semi crash
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services
Man shot in hunting accident
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers developing in the north later in the day.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Breezy and cooler Sunday with more clouds than sun. Snow showers later in the day north into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
More clouds and breezy Sunday with late afternoon snow showers up north.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
In the wake of a cold front, snow showers will break out across parts of the north later Sunday...
First Alert Weather: Cooling down to start the week