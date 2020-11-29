Advertisement

Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night.

Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus. Polis had tweeted late Wednesday that he tested negative the night after learning of his exposure but would be retested.

The state has been hit with a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, no one is immune from this virus,” Polis said in his statement. “Now is the time to be more cautious than ever before. There is more of the virus circulating across the country, including in Colorado, now than there even was in the spring.”

He said he will continue to serve the state while isolating himself. He urged residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart in public.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arpin woman dies in UTV vs. Semi crash
91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services
Man shot in hunting accident
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%

Latest News

A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers developing in the north later in the day.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
7 things
7 Things You Need To Know (11-29-20)
Iranian
Iranian Parliament Chants "Death To America"
Corn
Record Yields for Corn Growers