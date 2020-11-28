Advertisement

Wausau residents making a “joyful noise” for local healthcare workers

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Businesses owner Emily Voss is encouraging people around Wausau to go outside of their homes every night at 7 p.m. and make a “joyful noise” to honor local health care workers.

“Basically we just think it’s a great cause that everyone can get behind and our healthcare workers can really use the support right now after a long and tough year,” Voss said.

Any instrument or noise maker is welcome to participate. Voss hopes they’ll have enough support to continue for the next few weeks, or the end of the year.

