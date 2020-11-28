Small businesses look for support on Small Business Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was Small Business Saturday, in which people are encouraged to shop locally.

At Janke book store in Wausau, plenty of people stopped by to support. After a difficult year, the owners say it’s especially important to spend your holiday shopping money in the local economy.

“It certainly brings out a reminder for people that if you want small business to be here, you have to support them,” said Jane Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke Book Store.

Customers were flowing in, but there was plenty of space to distance.

“There’s been a steady stream of traffic flow. Not too crowded so it’s safe shopping,” Janke said.

She also added that they have seen less customers compared to last year. They do have a pick-up option, like many other local businesses.

