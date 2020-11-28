First Alert Weather: Cooling down to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a mild last Saturday of November across North Central Wisconsin with abundant sunshine and temperatures that rose well into the 40s to low 50s. A quiet night is ahead with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows in the mid 20s.

Clear to partly cloudy and chilly tonight. (WSAW)

Cooler weather is on the way to the start of the new week. A cold front will be pushing across the region on Sunday morning. Clouds will increase during the morning and those clouds will stick around through the afternoon. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest, which will lead to a risk of snow showers across the far north later in the afternoon into Sunday evening. Lake effect snow locations in the north could have some minor accumulations Sunday night into Monday morning, while locations south of Highway 8 might just have a passing flurry or snow shower. About 15° degrees chillier on Sunday in the area with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

In the wake of a cold front, snow showers will break out across parts of the north later Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with clouds giving way to some sunshine, while flurries/snow showers wind down in the north as the day goes along. Highs struggling to make it into the mid to upper 20s. A dry weather pattern will set up across the Badger State for the rest of the week with a fair amount of sunshine and highs rising from the mid 30s Tuesday, to the upper 30s Wednesday, then low 40s for Thursday through the start of next weekend on Saturday. Enjoy the quiet and relatively mild weather while it lasts. This is Wisconsin after all and things will go downhill with the temperatures, while wintry precipitation will be here sooner than later in the month ahead.

After a chilly Monday, milder times are ahead this week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.