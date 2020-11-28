Arpin woman dies in UTV vs. Semi crash

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One woman is dead after she was ejected from a UTV when it collided with a Semi Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the Semi was unharmed.

An investigation reveals both vehicles were driving westbound on State Highway 186 about half a mile west of County Highway K in Arpin. The driver of the UTV was trying to turn into a driveway when the vehicles crashed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no names are being released until family is notified.

