ADRC, Peyton’s Promise packages 1,800 meals for meals on wheels snow days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aging and Disability Resource Center of central Wisconsin offers meals on wheels for the area’s older population every year, but a blizzard can make that difficult.

That’s why for the second straight year on Saturday, the ADRC along with Peyton’s Promise are providing meals in the event they can’t deliver on a snowy day.

“What we’re doing today is packaging for 900 customers, a total of 1.800 meals,” said Ronda James, the nutrition program director for the ADRC.

Four counties- Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Langlade- of customers, all snow day meals packaged by volunteers.

“I love helping out in the community. It’s my favorite thing to do, and it makes me super happy,” said Zoey Yang, who organized the partnership of Peyton’s Promise and her girl scout troop to help package the meals.

“It’d be so sad for someone to not be able to eat their food because they don’t have food,” she added.

Yang came up with the idea to help through a passion for volunteering. After a few discussions, she made it happen.

“It’s not curing everything in the world, but it’s definitely helping out a good impact in our community,” Yang said.

Ravioli, Juice boxes and cookies among a few more items like non-perishable fruits were placed in the bags. The meals are crucial on days they need it that a meal isn’t delivered.

“Having that meal available to just open and eat. Put in the microwave and just have some nutrition. Really, really important,” James said.

The recipients have also appeared excited.

“They were asking if this was going to be something they were going to receive. So I think they’re excited,” James said.

“So when I’m packing the meals, I think about how happy they will be and just think about the smiles on their face,” Yang explained.

The meals will be delivered throughout the next couple of weeks to 900 customers.

