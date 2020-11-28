Advertisement

91-year-old woman dies in Village of Dorchester crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman is dead after a crash in the Village of Dorchester Friday. Faye A. Amo, 91, was turning her car left through an intersection when she was struck and died at the scene.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says it responded Friday to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 13 and County road A. Amo was turning left onto the northbound side of State Highway 13 through a green light when she was struck by a semi-tractor going south through a red light, which struck the driver’s side of Amo’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi-truck appeared to be uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more information from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, click here.

