Advertisement

Virus claims nearly 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(CDC/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

The number of nursing home residents who have reportedly caught the virus has also shot up. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases, data show.

That’s up from about 387 new cases in the four-week period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hunting accident
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Father Jordan Neeck has received harassment after hunting on the St. Norbert Abbey grounds in...
Local priest repeatedly harassed while hunting, files police report
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

Latest News

Marshfield's Rotary Winter Wonderland now open
Marshfield's Rotary Winter Wonderland now open
The display is said to have almost three million lights, according to volunteers.
15th annual Rotary Winter Wonderland opens in Marshfield
More sunshine Saturday, while clouds build on Sunday in advance of a cold front.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer on Saturday
Black Friday shoppers wait for doors to open at Walmart
Online sales expected to dominate Black Friday over in-person shopping
Health care worker
DHS encourages people to enter the health care workforce to combat the shortage