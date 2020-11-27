Advertisement

Tips for making the most out of leftover turkey

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You might find yourself with more leftover turkey sitting in the fridge this year, but it doesn’t have to go to waste.

Chef Anthony Wilkins is the head chef of Gourmet Fast in Charleston. He says turkey can be turned into a sandwich and even a salad.

Wilkins says saving the drippings from the cooked turkey is ideal to prepare it the old fashioned way a second time.

“We keep some of those juices, and we put them in a pan and cover it with aluminum foil and just let it heat up in the oven,” Wilkins said.

He also says a good rule of thumb is bringing the turkey’s internal temperature back to 165 degrees.

The length of time needed in the oven depends on the bird’s size. To make the skin crispy again, throw the turkey into the broiler for a few minutes.

After you gobble up the turkey, you will be left with the bones. Wilkins says you should put the bones in a pot of boiling water, with vegetables, and a dash of salt. This will make a tasty stock that can be used in sauces and other recipes.

