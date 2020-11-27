Mom offers ideas to make holidays feel more special

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re just hanging out at home with the same people every day, holidays like Thanksgiving can feel like just another day.

We spoke with Melissa Yelle, a contributor to Green Bay Area Mom, a website for articles, events and resources focused on moms. She has some simple ideas to make Thanksgiving more special.

Yelle is a Green Bay-area mom of two daughters -- 3-year-old Paige and four-and-a-half-year-old Taylor. She recently wrote a piece for the website about how to have some holiday fun and ideas that are kid-friendly.

One thing she likes to do with her daughters is bake, so if you have any baking or cooking left for Thanksgiving, get the kids involved.

This is something you can do with younger kids as well as get the older kids involved, too: Yelle created something called a “gratitude bowl” where everyone writes down on a piece of paper what they’re thankful for and puts it in a bowl, then you can share those things that you’re thankful for with extended family members over a Zoom chat, Facetime or Google Hangout.

She says the key is to just come up with a few simple ideas to make the day special.

“Just kind of keep the activities coming,” she says. “Some of these things may not take that long, but if you kind of think in the morning, ‘I’m going to do this and then we’ll watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,’ and just sort of have a few things lined up to sort of fill that time.”

“I think the bigger lesson with these activities is, there are creative ways to connect with people around you. It doesn’t always have to look like before to be meaningful,” she added.

These are easy ideas that you can do with anyone in your family, whether you have small kids or big kids or your spouse -- whoever you’re home with today.

