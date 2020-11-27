Meet Ethan: One of this year’s Miracle Kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fall is the time many of us start to gather firewood for the winter. Two years ago, 10-year-old ethan lehmann was doing just that.

“October 20, 2018, he was staying with his grandparents, and they were collecting firewood in the woods that had already been cut, Ethan’s mother Kara Lehman explained.

But that’s when the unthinkable happened. Ethan had jumped out of the truck to go play in the woods, and moments later he was found laying on the ground.

“A five-inch round tree branch that had fallen about 30 feet onto his face. Sort of a freak accident,” Kara said.

“It was a green branch, and it just cracked and fell on his head,” added his father, Paul Lehman.

It left Ethan in severe condition and fighting for his life.

“When the tree came down it smashed his forehead, his eyes, his nose,” Kara explained.

He was quickly flown to Marshfield Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery, which was a delicate procedure to remove parts of his skull and put it back together. Meanwhile all his parents could do was sit and wait and worry.

“I figured he was going to be dead, that they would come out and tell us that he died during surgery,” Kara remembered. “They were very blunt with us and told us that his chances were not good.”

But Ethan’s will to survive was strong, and miraculously he pulled through.

“He’s still with us and he’s doing as well as he is, " said Paul, with Kara adding, “The fact that he survived and exceeded any expectations that were put upon him is pretty phenomenal.”

Besides speech, physical and occupational therapies, Ethan is also receiving the therapeutic benefits of music. His ukulele -- a gift from his caretakers at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

“They gave it to me. They gave it to me in kindness,” said Ethan.

It was a kindness that came from everyone who had a hand in keeping him alive and making him feel what he describes as “perfect.” And Ethan doesn’t mind going back for check-ups.

“I like it.,” he said. “Seeing people I didn’t see in a long while.. happy stuff.”

“They really came through for us.. for Ethan,” Kara added. “And I think it really sped up his recovery.”

His parents say Ethan is taking on new challenges and trying new things that he wouldn’t have done before his accident.

“He might have to work a little bit harder, but I think he’s capable of doing whatever he wants to do,” said Kara.

