Man shot in hunting accident

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year old man was shot in the face while hunting Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the McMillian Marsh Wildlife Area. According to Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Jon King, the victim was participating in a large deer drive. Another member of the drive, a 26-year old man, was shooting at a running deer when his bullet struck the victim in the face and shoulder.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

