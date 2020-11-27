Man shot in hunting accident

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year old man was shot in the face while hunting Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the McMillian Marsh Wildlife Area. According to Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Jon King, the victim was participating in a large deer drive. Another member of the drive, a 26-year old man, was shooting at a running deer when his bullet struck the victim in the face and shoulder.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.