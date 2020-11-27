Advertisement

Langlade County Sheriff’s Department receives disinfecting robot

Langlade County Sheriff's Department disinfecting robot
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department disinfecting robot(Langlade County Sheriff's Dept. (Facebook))
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday.

Posted by Langlade County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 27, 2020

In a Facebook post, the agency stated it received two UVC robots, which are capable of cleaning 1,000-square feet in just seven minutes. UVC robots can be used for cleaning squad cars, individual offices/rooms, jail cells, and officer equipment and supplies.

The UVC cleaning technology is made possible through a Department of Justice grant.

In April, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department added a UVC robot.

