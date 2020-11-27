First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will break for some sunshine for the remainder of the day with temperatures steady in the low 30s north, mid to upper 30s in Central Wisconsin.

A fair amount of sun and milder tomorrow with a southwest wind 6-12 mph. (WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy to clear for tonight and chilly. Lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. A fair amount of sunshine and a little milder on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. A cold front will be moving toward the region on Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance later in the day into Sunday night of snow showers in the far north. Highs on Sunday in the mid 30s. It will be dry at Lambeau Field for the Packers game Sunday night but a bit breezy.

Meantime, the next storm system impacting parts of the Midwest and eastern Great Lakes will track well to the east of the Badger State from Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. The western edge of snow could make it into Michigan but will leave us mainly dry.

Wisconsin will be spared snow from a storm tracking through the Ohio Valley into the eastern Great Lakes. (WSAW)

Monday is the chilliest day out of the next several days. More clouds north, still a chance of snow showers, while more sun than clouds central and south. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Dry weather will be the story for Tuesday through next Friday. Seasonably cool for the first days of December with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be the coldest day out of the week ahead. (WSAW)

