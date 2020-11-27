Advertisement

DHS reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

COVID Wisconsin
COVID Wisconsin(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,300 new COVID-19 cases. The low number of new cases shouldn’t be surprising as Thursday was Thanksgiving Day.

It’s the fewest number of daily cases since Sept. 21 (which had 1,271 cases). That’s based on 9,798 test results, which means 13.27% came back positive, which is the lowest positivity rate since Sept. 23, according to WBAY-TV.

To date, 375,837 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 2.133 million in Wisconsin have tested negative.

Fewer test results and fewer new cases were anticipated since numerous community testing sites are closed for the holiday weekend. That may result in a spike in numbers for days after the testing sites reopen.

The 7-day average for new cases fell to 4,413 per day from 5,152 per day on Thursday.

Seventeen more deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll. A total of 3,257 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 57 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since Thursday afternoon -- another key metric that saw a sharp drop after three days above 200 patients per day. That helped bring the 7-day average down from 189 patients admitted to hospitals to 170. Since February 5, the state says 16,715 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

The number of active cases fell to 70,977 on Friday. These are people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down to 18.9% of all coronavirus cases identified in Wisconsin. There are now more than 300,000 people (301,541) who are considered recovered or 80.2%.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,839 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Thursday, including 423 in ICU. Updated figures are expected later Friday.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds had nine patients on Friday, the same number as of Thursday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

