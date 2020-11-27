Deadlines to keep in mind for USPS holiday shipping

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal service wants to remind everyone of some important dates to keep in mind when shipping items for arrival by Christmas Day.

Within the lower 48 states, for retail ground service your package needs to be sent by December 15. If you’re a procrastinator, December 23 is deadline for priority mail express.

International mail dates range from November 30-December 22.

And military packages vary-- but the sooner the better.

For a complete list, and more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.