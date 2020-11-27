Advertisement

Deadlines to keep in mind for USPS holiday shipping

f(AP IMAGES)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal service wants to remind everyone of some important dates to keep in mind when shipping items for arrival by Christmas Day.

Within the lower 48 states, for retail ground service your package needs to be sent by December 15. If you’re a procrastinator, December 23 is deadline for priority mail express.

International mail dates range from November 30-December 22.

And military packages vary-- but the sooner the better.

For a complete list, and more information, click here.

