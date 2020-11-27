Dane County Clerk expects to finish election recount on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Clerk’s Office expects the presidential election recount to be finished on Sunday.

County Clerk Scott McDonell tweeted Friday that the recount was about 65% complete on their seventh day of counting. Election officials took the day off on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The county had went through over 222,000 ballots as of Friday morning. McDonell told NBC15 that things are moving pretty efficiently on Friday and things are moving a little faster now that they just have to count votes from Madison.

He also said everyone is feeling comfortable in their roles at this point of the recount.

“It’s having one municipality so we are able to switch from ward to ward quicker,” McDonell said. “But also the observers, the tabulators, they have all been here for days they know what they are looking for, they know what they are doing so that contributes to our efficiency.”

On Wednesday, McDonell had said they were just down to Madison in terms of what votes they had left to count.

“I think only having the city of Madison, not switching from municipality to municipality has made things move smoother,” McDonell said.

Certification in Dane County is expected to happen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In Milwaukee County, officials wrapped up its presidential recount by Friday, certifying their election results and discovering no instances of fraud.

TMJ4 reports that there are 65 ballots missing from the City of Milwaukee, but the Board of Canvassers has voted to continue with their certification of results without the ballots.

County Clerk George Christenson said that as of now, those ballots will not be counted. Those missing ballots are the only votes left to be tallied out of 460,000 ballots total in Milwaukee County.

